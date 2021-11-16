A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 16, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 19, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fundamentals of Public Health: Applying a Subpopulation Lens to Population Health” by E. Fuentes-Afflick
- “Racial and Ethnic Diversity at Medical Schools — Why Aren’t We There Yet?” by J.P. Guevara, R. Wade and J. Aysola
- “None of the Above — The Patient beyond the Multiple Choice” by C. Grinberg
- “New Creatinine- and Cystatin C–Based Equations to Estimate GFR without Race” by L.A. Inker, et al.
- “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine through 6 Months” by S.J. Thomas, et al.
- “Efficacy of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine at Completion of Blinded Phase” by H.M. El Sahly, et al.
- “Copycat” by B.W. Dietz