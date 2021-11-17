A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 17, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 20, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Future of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination — Lessons from Influenza” by A.S. Monto
- “History of Medicine: When Women and Children Made the Policy Agenda — The Sheppard–Towner Act, 100 Years Later” by J.P. Baker
- “100,000 Genomes Pilot on Rare-Disease Diagnosis in Health Care — Preliminary Report” by The 100,000 Genomes Project Pilot Investigators
- “Pollution and the Heart” by S. Rajagopalan and P.J. Landrigan