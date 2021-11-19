A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
November 19, 2021
Nursing Ethics (vol. 28, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Summit of a Moral Pilgrimage: Confucianism on Healthy Ageing and Social Eldercare” by Jing-Bao Nie
- “Eastern Perspectives on Roles, Responsibilities and Filial Piety: A Case Study” by Liangwen Zhang, et al.
- “What Should Adult Children Do for their Parents?” by Hanhui Xu
- “Forced Treatment and Care in Home-Dwelling Persons with Dementia” by Åshild Gjellestad, Trine Oksholm and Frøydis Bruvik
- “Gendered Caregiving and Structural Constraints: An Empirical Ethical Study” by Xiang Zou, Jing-Bao Nie and Ruth Fitzgerald
- “First Generation Immigrant and Native Nurses Enacting good Care in a Nursing Home” by Anita Ham
- “Older People’s Perceived Autonomy in Residential Care: An Integrative Review” by Tanja Moilanen, et al.
- “Ethical Aspects in Dementia Care – The Use of Psychosocial Interventions” by Benedicte Sørensen Strøm and Knut Engedal
- “Dignity of Older Home-Dwelling Women nearing End-of-Life: Informal Caregivers’ Perception” by Katrine Staats, et al.