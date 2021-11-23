A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available

November 23, 2021

The New Bioethics (vol. 27, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Transhumanist Genetic Enhancement: Creation of a ‘New Man’ Through Technological Innovation” by George L. Mendz and Michael Cook
  • “COVID-19 Pandemic Healthcare Resource Allocation, Age and Frailty” by David G. Smithard and James Haslam
  • “Evaluation of Medical Students’ Knowledge of Psychoactive Substances in the Context of their Future Role in Addiction Prevention and Therapy” by Katarzyna Góralska, et al.
  • “An Ethical Pathway to Quality of Life in Critically Ill Newborns” by Agustín Silberberg, et al.
  • “The End of the ‘Bad seed’ Era? Epigenetics’ Contribution to Violence Prevention Initiatives in Public Health” by Anna Meurer
  • “A Principlist Justification of Physical Restraint in the Emergency Department” by Hugo Hall and David G. Smithard

 

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Culture, Disability Ethics, Disaster Ethics, Education, Eugenics, Genetic Ethics, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Mental Health, Nursing, Pediatric, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy, Research Ethics, Transhumanism

Ad