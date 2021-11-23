A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available
November 23, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 27, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Transhumanist Genetic Enhancement: Creation of a ‘New Man’ Through Technological Innovation” by George L. Mendz and Michael Cook
- “COVID-19 Pandemic Healthcare Resource Allocation, Age and Frailty” by David G. Smithard and James Haslam
- “Evaluation of Medical Students’ Knowledge of Psychoactive Substances in the Context of their Future Role in Addiction Prevention and Therapy” by Katarzyna Góralska, et al.
- “An Ethical Pathway to Quality of Life in Critically Ill Newborns” by Agustín Silberberg, et al.
- “The End of the ‘Bad seed’ Era? Epigenetics’ Contribution to Violence Prevention Initiatives in Public Health” by Anna Meurer
- “A Principlist Justification of Physical Restraint in the Emergency Department” by Hugo Hall and David G. Smithard