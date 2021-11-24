A New Edition of Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health Is Now Available
November 24, 2021
Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health (vol. 17, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “COVID-19 Actuality: From Suicide Epidemics in Asia to the Responsibility of Public Authorities in the Management of the Crisis” by P. Charlier
- “The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Veritable Storm of Ethical Tensions” by P. Charlier
- “Respondeat Superior in Medicine and Public Health Practice: The Question is – Who is Accountable for Whom?” by A. Shenoy, G.N. Shenoy and G.G. Shenoy
- “COVID-19, Triage Decisions, and Indirect Ethics: A Model for the Re-Evaluation of Triage Guidelines” by J. Ryberg
- “Ageism among Primary Health Care Professionals and Nurses in Iran” by V. Rashedi, et al.
- “Perception of the general Public towards the Ethical and Legal Issues surrounding DNA Paternity Testing in Lebanon” by M. Azoury, et al.
- “Willingness to Treat COVID-19 Disease: What do Medical & Nursing Students Perceive?” by W.L. Cheah, et al.
- “Significant Advances of Ethical Considerations in Biomolecular Archaeometry Studies of Human Remains and related Materials. The specific Case of Mummies Hair Characterization” by A. Charrié-Duhaut, M. Philipps and P. Richardin