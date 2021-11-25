New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

November 25, 2021

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles  available online. 

Articles include:

  • “Stakeholders’ Perspectives on Research Integrity Training Practices: A Qualitative Study” by Daniel Pizzolato and Kris Dierickx
  • “Knowledge and Attitudes about End-of-Life Decisions, Good Death and Principles of Medical Ethics among Doctors in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Sri Lanka: A Cross-Sectional Study” by Thashi Chang, et al
  • “Development and Validation of an Instrument to Measure Physician Awareness of Bioethics and Medical Law in Oman” by Ahmed S. Al-Busaidi, et al.
  • “Current Wishes to Die; Characteristics of Middle-Aged and Older Dutch Adults who are ready to Give Up on Life: A Cross-Sectional Study” by Roosmarijne M. K. Kox, et al.
  • “Taking Stock of the Availability and Functions of National Ethics Committees Worldwide” by Patrik Hummel, et al.
  • “Precision Medicine and the Principle of Equal Treatment: A Conjoint Analysis” by Eirik Joakim Tranvåg, et al.
  • “Priority Setting at the Clinical Level: The Case of Nusinersen and the Norwegian National Expert Group” by Morten Magelssen, et al.
  • “Normative Framework of Informed Consent in Clinical Research in Germany, Poland, and Russia” by Marcin Orzechowski, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Culture, Disaster Ethics, Education, End of Life, Euthanasia / Suicide, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Mental Health, Nursing, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy, Research Ethics

Ad