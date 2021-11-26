A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
November 26, 2021
Nursing Ethics (vol. 28, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Nursing Care in Mental Health: Human Rights and Ethical Issues” by Carla Aparecida Arena Ventura, et al.
- “Analysis of Graduating Nursing Students’ Moral Courage in Six European Countries” by Sanna Koskinen, et al.
- “European Nursing Council Code for European nursing and the UN Sustainable Development Goals” by Alan J Kearns and Thomas Kearns
- “Transition to Comfort-Focused Care: Moral Agency of Acute Care Nurses” by Mary Ann Meeker and Dianne White
- “Moral Distress among Nursing Professors: The Exercise of Parrhesia” by Aline Marcelino Ramos Toescher, et al.
- “Nurses’ Attitudes toward Female Sex Workers: A Qualitative Study” by Haixia Ma and Alice Yuen Loke
- “Improving Informed Consent by Enhancing the Role of Nurses” by Daniel A Wilkenfeld and Grace Campbell