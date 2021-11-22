A New Edition of Genetics in Medicine Is Now Available

November 22, 2021

Genetics in Medicine (vol. 23, no. 6, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Intersection of Genetics and COVID-19 in 2021: Preview of the 2021 Rodney Howell Symposium” by Sonja A. Rasmussen, et al.
  • “Taking an Antiracist Posture in Scientific Publications in Human Genetics and Genomics” by Kyle B. Brothers, et al.
  • “The Effect of Early Hormonal Treatment (EHT) on Expressive and Receptive Language Capabilities in Boys with 47,XXY (Klinefelter Syndrome) during Infancy and Early Childhood” by  Carole Samango-Sprouse, et al.
  • “Ethnicity has a Multiplex Impact upon the Risk of a full Mutation Expansion among Female Heterozygotes for FMR1 Premutation” by Noam Domniz, et al.
  • “Disruption of RFX Family Transcription Factors Causes Autism, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Intellectual Disability, and Dysregulated Behavior” by Holly K. Harris, et al.
  • “The Role of Digital Tools in the Delivery of Genomic Medicine: Enhancing Patient-Centered Care” by Salma Shickh, et al.
  • “The Role of Phenotype-Based Search Approaches Using Public Online Databases in Diagnostics of Mendelian Disorders” by Avi Fellner, et al.
  • “When to Test Fetuses for RASopathies? Proposition from a Systematic Analysis of 352 Multicenter Cases and a Postnatal Cohort” by Alexandra Scott, et al.
  • “Newborn Bloodspot Screening in the Time of COVID-19” by Ronda F. Greaves, et al.

 

