A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
November 23, 2021
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 29, no. 6, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Parents, their Children, Whole Exome Sequencing and Unsolicited Findings: Growing towards the Child’s Future Autonomy” by Aad Tibben, et al.
- “Benefits of Clinical Criteria and High-Throughput Sequencing for Diagnosing Children with Syndromic Craniosynostosis” by Elin Tønne, et al.
- “Normalising Life at Risk of Huntington’s Disease. A Qualitative Study of Backgrounds and Coping Strategies of Fears of Genetic Discrimination” by Annet WautersIne and Van Hoyweghen
- “Autosomal Recessive Cataract (CTRCT18) in the Yakut Population Isolate of Eastern Siberia: A Novel Founder Variant in the FYCO1 Gene” by Nikolay A. Barashkov, et al.
- “A Synonymous Variant in MYO15A Enriched in the Ashkenazi Jewish Population Causes Autosomal Recessive Hearing Loss due to abnormal Splicing” by Yoel Hirsch, et al.
- “Complete Mitogenomes Document Substantial Genetic Contribution from the Eurasian Steppe into Northern Pakistani Indo-Iranian Speakers” by Zia Ur Rahman, et al.
- “Lung Expression of Genes Putatively Involved in SARS-CoV-2 Infection is Modulated in Cis by Germline Variants” by Chiara E. Cotroneo, et al.