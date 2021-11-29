A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available

November 29, 2021

Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 30, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Combatting Covid-19. Or, ‘All Persons are Equal but Some Persons are more Equal than Others?'” by John Harris
  • “Novel Beings: Moral Status and Regulation” by David Lawrence and Sarah Morley 
  • “Artificial Moral Responsibility: How We can and cannot Hold Machines Responsible” by Daniel W. Tigard

 

 

