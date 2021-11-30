A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

November 30, 2021

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 46, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Re-Asserting the Specialness of Health Care” by Benedict Rumbold
  • “Reevaluating Conscience Clauses” by Tiernan B Kane
  • “A Genealogy of Autonomy: Freedom, Paternalism, and the Future of the Doctor–Patient Relationship” by Quentin I T Genuis
  • “The Most Good You Can Do with Your Kidneys: Effective Altruism and the Organ-Shortage Problem” by Ryan Tonkens

 

