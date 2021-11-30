Despite Interventions, Black and Hispanic Men Are Contracting HIV at the Same Rates as 10 Years Ago

(STAT News) – Despite numerous advances in the prevention of HIV, new data show that the rate of new infections among Black and Hispanic/Latino gay and bisexual men did not decline over the past decade. Officials say the finding, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, underscores the need to address underlying social issues and gaps in the distribution of care even as public health initiatives continue to try to reduce HIV rates. (Read More)