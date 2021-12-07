A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

December 7, 2021

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 7, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Psychotherapy, Placebos, and Informed Consent” by Garson Leder 
  • “Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccination: When Public Prioritisation Preferences Differ from Official Regulations” by Philipp Sprengholz, et al.
  • “Development of a Structured Process for fair Allocation of Critical Care Resources in the Setting of Insufficient Capacity: A Discussion Paper” by Tim Cook, et al.
  • “Human Rights and COVID-19 Triage: A Comment on the Bath Protocol” by Vivek Bhatt, et al.
  • “Genetic Information, Discrimination, Philosophical Pluralism and Politics” by Søren Holm 
  • “Communities of Practice: Acknowledging Vulnerability to Improve Resilience in Healthcare Teams” by Janet Delgado, et al.

 

 

