A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
December 7, 2021
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 7, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Psychotherapy, Placebos, and Informed Consent” by Garson Leder
- “Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccination: When Public Prioritisation Preferences Differ from Official Regulations” by Philipp Sprengholz, et al.
- “Development of a Structured Process for fair Allocation of Critical Care Resources in the Setting of Insufficient Capacity: A Discussion Paper” by Tim Cook, et al.
- “Human Rights and COVID-19 Triage: A Comment on the Bath Protocol” by Vivek Bhatt, et al.
- “Genetic Information, Discrimination, Philosophical Pluralism and Politics” by Søren Holm
- “Communities of Practice: Acknowledging Vulnerability to Improve Resilience in Healthcare Teams” by Janet Delgado, et al.