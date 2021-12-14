A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available
December 14, 2021
Hastings Center Report (vol. 51, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Activism and the Clinical Ethicist” by Christopher Meyers
- “Activism and Bioethics: Taking a Stand on Things That Matter” by Wendy A. Rogers and Jackie Leach Scully
- “Why Clinical Ethicists Are Not Activists” by Carl Elliott
- “Coming to Terms with the Black Box Problem: How to Justify AI Systems in Health Care” by Ryan Marshall Felder
- “Opioid Treatment Agreements and Patient Accountability” by Larisa Svirsky
- “Alzheimer’s and Aducanumab: Unjust Profits and False Hopes” by Leonard M. Fleck
- “It Is Time to Abandon the Dogma That Brain Death Is Biological Death” by Franklin G. Miller, Michael Nair-Collins and Robert D. Truog
- “Equal Access to Organ Transplantation for People with Disabilities” by Elizabeth Pendo