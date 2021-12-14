A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available
December 14, 2021
Research Ethics (vol. 17, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Queer Considerations: Exploring the Use of Social Media for Research Recruitment within LGBTQ Communities” by Catherine Littler and Phillip Joy
- “Ethical Approval: None Sought. How Discourse Analysts Report Ethical Issues around Publicly Available Online Data” by Wyke Stommel and Lynn de Rijk
- “Unethical Governance: Capacity Legislation and the Exclusion of People Diagnosed with Dementias from Research” by James Rupert Fletcher
- “Ethics in Global Research: Creating a Toolkit to Support Integrity and Ethical Action throughout the Research Journey” by Corinne Reid, et al.
- “Publish or Be Ethical? Publishing Pressure and Scientific Misconduct in Research” by Mariola Paruzel-Czachura, Lidia Baran and Zbigniew Spendel