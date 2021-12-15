A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
December 15, 2021
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 29, no. 7, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Origins of Human Genetics. A Personal Perspective” by Eberhard Passarge
- “Atrial Fibrillation—A Complex Polygenetic Disease” by Julie H. Andersen, Laura Andreasen and Morten S. Olesen
- “The Limits of Normal Approximation for Adult Height” by Sergei A. Slavskii, et al.
- “The Ami and Yami Aborigines of Taiwan and their Genetic Relationship to East Asian and Pacific Populations” by Kai Tätte, et al.
- “Balancing Scientific Interests and the Rights of Participants in Designing a Recall by Genotype Study” by Deborah Mascalzoni, et al.