A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

December 17, 2021

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 46, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Children, Fetuses, and the Non-Existent: Moral Obligations and the Beginning of Life” by Elizabeth Jackson
  • “Miscarriage Is Not a Cause of Death: A Response to Berg’s ‘Abortion and Miscarriage'” by Nicholas Colgrove
  • “How Not to Defend the Unborn” by David Hershenov and Philip A Reed
  • “Disability and the Complexity of Choice in the Ethics of Abortion and Voluntary Euthanasia” by Shane Clifton
  • “On the Child’s Right to Bodily Integrity: When Is the Right Infringed?” by Joseph Mazor
  • “Harming and Wronging in Creating” by Shlomo Cohen

 

