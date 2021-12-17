A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
December 17, 2021
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 46, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Children, Fetuses, and the Non-Existent: Moral Obligations and the Beginning of Life” by Elizabeth Jackson
- “Miscarriage Is Not a Cause of Death: A Response to Berg’s ‘Abortion and Miscarriage'” by Nicholas Colgrove
- “How Not to Defend the Unborn” by David Hershenov and Philip A Reed
- “Disability and the Complexity of Choice in the Ethics of Abortion and Voluntary Euthanasia” by Shane Clifton
- “On the Child’s Right to Bodily Integrity: When Is the Right Infringed?” by Joseph Mazor
- “Harming and Wronging in Creating” by Shlomo Cohen