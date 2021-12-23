New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
December 23, 2021
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Personalized and Long-Term Electronic Informed Consent in Clinical Research: Stakeholder Views” by Evelien De Sutter, et al.
- “Health Care Ethics Programs in U.S. Hospitals: Results from a National Survey” by Marion Danis, et al.
- “Motivation to Participate and Experiences of the Informed Consent Process for Randomized Clinical Trials in Emergency Obstetric Care in Uganda” by Dan Kabonge Kaye
- “Caregiver Reactions to Neuroimaging Evidence of Covert Consciousness in Patients with Severe Brain Injury: A Qualitative Interview Study” by Andrew Peterson, et al.
- “To Disclose, or Not to Disclose? Perspectives of Clinical Genomics Professionals toward Returning Incidental Findings from Genomic Research” by Isamme AlFayyad, et al.
- “A Scoping Review of Considerations and Practices for Benefit Sharing in Biobanking” by Allan Sudoi, Jantina De Vries and Dorcas Kamuya
- “Challenges and Proposed Solutions in Making Clinical Research on COVID-19 Ethical: A Status Quo Analysis across German Research Ethics Committees” by Alice Faust, et al.
- “Nurses’ Ethical Decision-Making during End of Life Care in South Korea: A Cross-Sectional Descriptive Survey” by Arum Lim and Sanghee Kim
- “Pushing Poverty off Limits: Quality Improvement and the Architecture of Healthcare Values” by Polly Mitchell, et al.