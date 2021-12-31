A New Edition of American Journal of Law & Medicine Is Now Available

December 31, 2021

American Journal of Law & Medicine (vol. 47, no. 2-3, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Information Opacity in Biopharmaceutical Innovation Through the Lens of COVID-19” by Jordan Paradise 
  • “Tailoring Public Health Policies” by Govind Persad 
  • “Infected by Bias: Behavioral Science and the Legal Response to COVID-19” by Doron Teichman and Kristen Underhill 
  • “Too Important for the Bureaucrats: Rethinking Risk and Regulatory Presumptions in Times of Crisis” by James Toomey 
  • “Ruthless Utilitarianism? COVID-19 State Triage Protocols May Subject Patients to Racial Discrimination and Providers to Legal Liability” by Miriam F. Weismann and Cheryl Holder 

 

