A New Edition of American Journal of Law & Medicine Is Now Available
December 31, 2021
American Journal of Law & Medicine (vol. 47, no. 2-3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Information Opacity in Biopharmaceutical Innovation Through the Lens of COVID-19” by Jordan Paradise
- “Tailoring Public Health Policies” by Govind Persad
- “Infected by Bias: Behavioral Science and the Legal Response to COVID-19” by Doron Teichman and Kristen Underhill
- “Too Important for the Bureaucrats: Rethinking Risk and Regulatory Presumptions in Times of Crisis” by James Toomey
- “Ruthless Utilitarianism? COVID-19 State Triage Protocols May Subject Patients to Racial Discrimination and Providers to Legal Liability” by Miriam F. Weismann and Cheryl Holder