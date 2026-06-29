Trump Administration Allows Anthropic to Release Mythos to Select US Organizations

(Wired) – After weeks of negotiations, the White House permitted Anthropic to grant access to its most advanced AI model to a select group of US companies and government agencies.

The US government has eased the restrictions it imposed on Anthropic’s most advanced AI model, Claude Mythos 5, allowing the company to grant access to more than 100 US organizations, including large corporations and government agencies.

In a letter sent to Anthropic’s cofounder and chief compute officer Tom Brown obtained by WIRED, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told the AI lab it would permit certain trusted partners to access Mythos because he had “determined that appropriate safeguards are in place.” Semafor first reported the existence of the letter.

“Anthropic has worked with the U.S. government to address risks associated with the Covered Models. These efforts have yielded significant progress,” Lutnick wrote. (Read More)