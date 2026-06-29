Can printed ‘skin’ help to heal burns without scars?

(Knowable Magazine) – Inks created with a patient’s own cells might one day help the body regrow tissues

Scientists have long tried to develop ways to nudge the body to build healthy tissue instead of defaulting to emergency repair. In recent years, 3D bioprinting technology has emerged as one of the most promising approaches. By depositing patients’ own, pre-cultured skin cells suspended in an ink-like gel, these printers can create personalized skin substitutes, kickstarting the regeneration process. While it is early days, the technology is coming closer to clinical reality. (Read More)