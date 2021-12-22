National Guard Empties Bedpans and Clips Toenails at Nursing Homes

(New York Times) – Over the past two weeks, 30 Guard members have been working as certified nursing assistants at North Ridge, which has been so badly hobbled by an exodus of employees that administrators have been forced to mothball entire wings, severely limiting new admissions. As a result, hospitals cannot send patients to long-term care centers like North Ridge, creating a backup that is eroding Minnesota’s capacity to treat people with Covid-19 and other medical emergencies. Similar backlogs — hospital patients well enough to be discharged but too fragile to go home — are choking health systems across the country. (Read More)