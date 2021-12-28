Russian Court Orders Prominent Human Rights Group to Close

(Wall Street Journal) – A Russian judge dissolved one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious organizations dedicated to human rights on Tuesday, a move that government critics say furthers President Vladimir Putin’s assault on dissent. The group, International Memorial, which was founded under Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to research and shed light on the far-reaching abuses committed by the Soviet system against its citizens, has increasingly come under fire from Russian authorities who labeled it a foreign agent in 2016 for taking funding from abroad. (Read More)