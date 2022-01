Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty

(Axios) – Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood-testing company Theranos, on Monday was found guilty of conspiracy and fraud against certain investors by a California jury. Why it matters: Holmes was the poster child of Silicon Valley hubris, taking “fake it till you make it” to illegal extremes. She was found not guilty on several charges relating to patients and company ads in Arizona. (Read More)