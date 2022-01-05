Olympic Committee Becomes Latest Target of Critics of Treatment of Uyghurs

(Wall Street Journal) – A human-rights group has called on the International Olympic Committee to explain what steps it has taken to ensure that official apparel for next month’s Beijing Winter Games were made without forced labor, saying previous, private attempts to engage the organization weren’t taken seriously. The group, the Coalition to End Forced Labor in the Uyghur Region, said Tuesday that the Swiss-based IOC hasn’t offered credible evidence that Olympic-branded apparel was made without forced labor from China’s cotton-farming Xinjiang region. The group has been a leading voice in a global push to raise awareness of allegations of human-rights abuses in the region. (Read More)