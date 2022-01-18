Arkansas Inmates Are Suing After Being Given Ivermectin to Treat COVID-19

(NPR) – Four inmates at an Arkansas jail have filed a federal lawsuit after they say medical staff gave them the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without telling them what it was. The inmates said they were told the medicines they were taking were “vitamins,” “antibiotics,” or “steroids.” Federal health authorities and leading medical experts warn that ivermectin should not be used to treat the virus, but a small group of doctors and a chorus of right-wing figures have endorsed the drug for COVID-19 patients. (Read More)