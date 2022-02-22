A New Edition of HEC Forum Is Now Available
February 22, 2022
HEC Forum (vol. 33, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Is Left Ventricular Assist Device Deactivation Ethically Acceptable? A Study on the Euthanasia Debate” by Sara Roggi and Mario Picozzi
- “Continuous Glucose Monitoring as a Matter of Justice” by Steven R. Kraaijeveld
- “Making the (Business) Case for Clinical Ethics Support in the UK” by L. L. Machin and Mark Wilkinson
- “Forced Nutrition of a Pediatric Patient with Autism Spectrum Disorder” by Lauren Bunch
- “Looking Behind the Fear of Becoming a Burden” by Brandy M. Fox
- “Moral Distress Entangled: Patients and Providers in the COVID-19 Era” by Sarah Vittone and Claudia R. Sotomayor