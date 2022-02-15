Acute Care at Home Brings the Hospital to Patients’ Living Rooms

(NPR) – Levine said acute care at home is already the norm in Australia, Spain and Italy. But in the U.S., home hospitalization has faced regulatory barriers. The pandemic changed things. In late 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced strategies to ease stress on health care facilities, including more flexibility for at-home care. “Essentially, we went from zero approved hospitals to a year later over 185 hospitals all throughout the country approved for this care model,” Levine said. (Read More)