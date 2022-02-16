Doctors Are More Likely to Describe Black Patients as Uncooperative, Studies Find

(New York Times) – Medical records contain a plethora of information, from a patient’s diagnoses and treatments to marital status to drinking and exercise habits. They also note whether a patient has followed medical advice. A health provider may add a line stating that the patient is “noncompliant” or “non-adherent,” signaling that the patient has been uncooperative and may exhibit problematic behaviors. Two large new studies found that such terms, while not commonly used, are much more likely to appear in the medical records of Black patients than in those of other races. (Read More)