Deaths Among Those with Dementia Rose During COVID-19 Pandemic, Study Finds

(UPI) – Older adults with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias had higher rates of death during the COVID-19 pandemic than in previous years, a study published Monday by JAMA Neurology found. This was particularly for those of Asian, Black and Hispanic descent, as well as people who lived in nursing homes, the researchers said. (Read More)