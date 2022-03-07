How Wrongful Arrests Based on AI Derailed 3 Men’s Lives

(Wired) – Williams was arrested in January 2020 for allegedly stealing five watches from a Shinola store in Detroit, after he was wrongfully identified by facial recognition software. He was among the first people known to be wrongfully accused because of the software, which is an increasingly common tool for police. Michael Oliver and Nijeer Parks were wrongly arrested in 2019 after also being misidentified by facial recognition technology. All three cases were eventually dropped, but in Parks’ case, that took almost a year, including 10 days in jail. (Read More)