A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
March 25, 2022
Bioethics (vol. 36, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Riddle, Wrapped in a Mystery, inside an Enigma: How Semantic Black Boxes and Opaque Artificial Intelligence Confuse Medical Decision?Making” by Robin Pierce, Sigrid Sterckx, Wim Van Biesen
- “Should We Replace Radiologists with Deep Learning? Pigeons, Error and Trust in Medical AI” by Ramón Alvarado
- “How Competitors Become Collaborators—Bridging the Gap(s) between Machine Learning Algorithms and Clinicians” by Thomas Grote and Philipp Berens
- “Intentional Machines: A Defence of Trust in Medical Artificial Intelligence” by Georg Starke, et al.
- “Responsibility beyond Design: Physicians’ Requirements for Ethical Medical AI” by Martin Sand, Juan Manuel Durán and Karin Rolanda Jongsma
- “The Importance of Developing Care?Worker?Centered Robotic Aides in Long?Term Care” by Iva Apostolova and Monique Lanoix
- “Beneficent Dehumanization: Employing Artificial Intelligence and Carebots to Mitigate Shame?Induced Barriers to Medical Care” by Amitabha Palmer and David Schwan
- “What if a Friend Asks Me to Assist their Suicide?” by Christopher Cowley