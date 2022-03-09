Nurses, More Powerful and Visible After Covid, Capitalize on New Clout in Washington

March 9, 2022

(STAT News) – Since the start of Covid-19, nurses have been hailed as heroes. But two years into the pandemic, they want more than their neighbors banging on pots and pans. Instead, the country’s roughly 4 million nurses are using the attention — and the accompanying political clout — to spotlight their sometimes-oppressive working conditions. Amid the country’s health emergency and ongoing shortage of health workers, they’re scrambling to make sure the moment doesn’t slip away. (Read More)

