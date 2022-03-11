War Makes Social Media a Ethical Minefield

(Axios) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing new dilemmas on social media’s rulemakers, not just in their efforts to limit the spread of misinformation but also as they struggle to handle graphic images of violence. Why it matters: Platform moderators face complex ethical and legal calls over photos of dead soldiers, images of teens taking up arms, and videos of prisoners of war criticizing the conflict. Everyday users are confronting them, too. (Read More)