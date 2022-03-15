Reproductive Coercion: ‘I Wasn’t Allowed to Take My Pill’

(BBC) – Reproductive coercion is a lesser-known type of abuse. It’s when someone uses pregnancy, contraception and sex to control a person. Examples vary, but can include forcing someone to have an abortion they don’t want, damaging or hiding contraceptives and pressurising someone not to use condoms. To find out how common it is, the BBC commissioned a survey of 1,000 UK women aged 18-44 – and found that 50% said they had experienced at least one type of reproductive coercion. (Read More)