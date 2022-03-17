Big US Gene Database Has Volunteers from All Walks of Life

(Associated Press) – Scientists are getting their first peek at the genes of nearly 100,000 Americans in what's considered a uniquely diverse genomic database — part of a quest to reduce health disparities and end cookie-cutter care. The National Institutes of Health released the data on Thursday to help researchers start unraveling how people's genes, environments and lifestyles interact to drive their health. And half the study's participants are from racial and ethnic groups historically left out of medical research.