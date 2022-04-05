A New Edition of The American Journal of Bioethics Is Now Available
April 5, 2022
The American Journal of Bioethics (vol. 22, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Implementing Expanded Prenatal Genetic Testing: Should Parents Have Access to Any and All Fetal Genetic Information?” by Michelle J. Bayefsky and Benjamin E. Berkman
- “From Reciprocity to Autonomy in Physician-Assisted Death: An Ethical Analysis of the Dutch Supreme Court Ruling in the Albert Heringa” by Barend W. Florijn