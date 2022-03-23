As Creator of ‘CRISPR Babies’ Nears Release from Prison, Where Does Embryo Editing Stand?

(Science) – Biophysicist He Jiankui, having served a 3-year sentence for creating the world’s first genetically engineered babies, may be released from a Chinese prison this week, Science has learned. He’s largely secret use of the genome editor CRISPR to alter the DNA of human embryos and implant them into two women led to three births, sparking ethical outrage and fears for the babies’ health (about which little is known). It did not, however, bring an end to basic research on human embryo editing. (Read More)