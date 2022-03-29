Health Workforce Shortages Begin to Weigh on Patient Safety

(Axios) – The COVID-19 pandemic and the strain it has put on healthcare workforces is threatening patient care. Why it matters: Years of progress reducing medical errors and preventable hospital-acquired infections were reversed in medical centers and skilled nursing facilities during the pandemic. But ongoing health care workforce disruptions — including early retirements, nurses shifting to travel positions and increased workloads for those who remain — threaten hospitals’ ability to get back on track. (Read More)