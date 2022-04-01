‘Maeve’s Law’ Passes Senate Hurdle to Legalizing Mitochondrial Donation Through IVF

(Australian Broadcasting Co.) – Mitochondrial donation will become legal in Australia, with a controversial bill passing the Senate after a conscience vote. A bill to allow the technology under what is called “Maeve’s Law”, was passed by 37 votes to 17 last night. The law is named in honour of a little girl named Maeve Hood, who has severe mitochondrial disease. Advocates, from affected families to scientific heavyweights, are celebrating the decision. But other experts are calling for caution, with some arguing the decision to legalise the technology was premature. (Read More)