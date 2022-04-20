A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
April 20, 2022
Nursing Ethics (vol. 29, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethical Dilemmas faced by Frontline Support Nurses Fighting COVID-19” by Xinyi Liu, et al.
- “Professional Codes of Conduct: A Scoping Review” by Derek Collings-Hughes, Ruth Townsend and Brett Williams
- “Establishing a Trusting Nurse-Immigrant Mother Relationship in the Neonatal Unit” by Nina Margrethe Kynø and Ingrid Hanssen
- “Clinician Distress in seriously Ill Patient Care: A Dimensional Analysis” by Anessa M. Foxwell, Salimah H. Meghani and Connie M. Ulrich
- “Unprofessional Conduct by Nurses: A Document Analysis of Disciplinary Decisions” by Oili Papinaho, Arja Häggman-Laitila and Mari Kangasniemi
- “Assessment of Ethical Competence among Clinical Nurses in Health Facilities” by Veronica Mary Maluwa, et al.
- “Comparison of Attitude of Nurses and Nursing Students toward Euthanasia” by Alireza Khatony, et al.