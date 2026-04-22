(WSJ) – After an uproar among oncologists, the FDA last fall agreed to reconsider RP1 and selected a second panel to eliminate what it called “bias.” Dr. Prasad believed the first panel was biased because it recommended the drug. So he tapped new reviewers who shared his bias against the drug. But even these reviewers didn’t say the drug wasn’t effective.

The FDA rejection letter instead said it is unclear whether the drug was effective based on contrived reasoning that Mr. Kennedy parroted: Replimune only did a “one arm trial, and all the people who were tested also received a chemotherapy drug, so we don’t know what the effect was,” Mr. Kennedy said. Fact-check: No patients in the trial received chemotherapy. (Read More)