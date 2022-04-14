Migrant Advocates Sue US Government for Data from Surveillance Program

(The Guardian) – Immigrant advocates and legal groups are suing the US government over its controversial and rapidly growing alternative to detention program, an effort that subjects migrants awaiting legal status to intensive surveillance through various forms. Just Futures Law, Mijente Support Committee and Community Justice Exchange filed a lawsuit against US Immigrants and Customs Enforcement (Ice) on Thursday to obtain information about the data the agency is collecting on migrants surveilled through ATD. The groups first requested the information from the agency nearly eight months ago. (Read More)