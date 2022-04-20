Study Raises Questions About Popular Genetic Test for ‘Abnormal’ Embryos

(New York Times) – The genetic test, called preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy, or PGT-A, has, over the last two decades, become a standard add-on to already pricey I.V.F. procedures. But the test, which can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000, has become controversial over the years as studies have cast doubt on whether it increases birthrates from I.V.F. at all. A growing number of scientists have questioned the widespread use of the test, which leads to tens of thousands of discarded embryos per year and causes many women to believe they may not be able to carry biological children. (Read More)