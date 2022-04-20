Hospitals Are Among the Most Violent Workplaces in the US, And It’s Getting Worse

(Quartz) – A healthcare worker at a hospital is six times more likely to experience violence in the workplace than the average US worker, according to the most recent data in 2018 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). For those at nursing and residential facilities, it's 10 times higher than average—21 nonfatal injuries for every 10,000 workers. Cumulatively, the healthcare and social services industries have the highest rate of workplace violence in the US. The pandemic has worsened the situation.