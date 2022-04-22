How Is Social Media Morphing Our Self-Image?

(Discover) – The documentary is meant to criticize how social media isn’t real and most images are manipulated. Social scientists are finding users are not just editing settings on social media. Users, especially women, are editing their bodies and faces. And this practice has led to a new standard of beauty. Problematically, social scientists say this standard of beauty is nearly impossible to obtain. Some people have turned to cosmetic surgery to get the results they want. Others are grappling with anxiety or eating disorders. Researchers say it’s a growing issue impacting young people worldwide.(Read More)

