American Indians, Alaska Natives See 5-Fold Rise in Overdose Deaths, Study Finds

(UPI) – The opioid overdose death toll has increased more than five-fold among American Indian and Alaska Native communities over the past two decades, a study published Monday found. Nearly 800 opioid-overdose deaths among American Indian and Alaska Natives in the United States occurred in 2019, up from fewer than 100 in 1999, data published Monday by BMJ Open showed. Men of American Indian and Alaska Native origin were about 50% more likely to die from an opioid overdose compared to women, the researchers said. (Read More)