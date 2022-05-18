A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

May 18, 2022

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 5, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Autonomy, Shared Agency and Prediction” by Sungwoo Um 
  • “Genomic Privacy, Identity and Dignity” by Shlomo Cohen and Ro’i Zultan 
  • “What Can Data Trusts for Health Research Learn from Participatory Governance in Biobanks?” by Richard Milne, Annie Sorbie and Mary Dixon-Woods 
  • “Self-Reported Physician Attitudes and Behaviours towards Incarcerated Patients” by Kevin Pierre, et al.
  • “Moral Obligations in Conducting Stem Cell-Based Therapy Trials for Autism Spectrum Disorder” by Nicole Shu Ling Yeo-Teh and Bor Luen Tang 

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Genetic Ethics, Journal Articles, Research Ethics

Ad