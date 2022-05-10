How Poor Dental Care in Prison Makes Reentry Harder for Formerly Incarcerated People

(PBS News) – This state of care is common in prisons across the country, where dental issues are either dismissed for too long or are quickly dealt with in a way that causes long term damage. After leaving prison, the consequences of missing treatment fall on those formerly incarcerated individuals, since so few dental care resources are available, adding more expenses, more stress and more challenges to an already difficult transition to life outside. (Read More)