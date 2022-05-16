ER Wait Times Longer for Hispanic People with Chest Pain, Study Finds

(UPI) – Hispanic adults in the United States who visit hospital emergency rooms complaining of chest pain wait longer to receive treatment than those of other racial and ethnic groups, a study presented Friday found. Nationally, people of Hispanic descent waited 39% longer than people of all other races or ethnicities to be taken care of by healthcare professionals in emergency rooms, according to data presented Friday during a meeting of researchers hosted by the American Heart Association. (Read More)